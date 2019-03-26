Pocono doubleheader highlights new-look summer of racing Let's race two. At Pocono Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will do just that in 2020 for the first time in NASCAR's modern era (1972-present). There will be two NASCAR Cup Series races on consecutive days at the "Tricky Triangle," the first a Saturday affair and the second occurring in the track's standard Sunday slot. […]

Let’s race two.

At Pocono Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will do just that in 2020 for the first time in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-present).

There will be two NASCAR Cup Series races on consecutive days at the “Tricky Triangle,” the first a Saturday affair and the second occurring in the track’s standard Sunday slot. The ability for drivers to clinch Playoffs spots and pad their lead in the standings — or lose significant ground — never has been higher at the 2.5-mile, three-turn track.

The Pocono doubleheader highlights a new summer stretch of racing.

Chicagoland Speedway remains the first race for NBC Sports Group, but the 1.5-mile facility will host that event on Father’s Day, one week after FOX signs off from Sonoma. Father’s Day has been an open NASCAR Cup Series race day recently, but drivers are sure to place an even greater emphasis on winning with their kids in tow and watching.

Another tradition continues with the passing of the baton from one iconic race track to another during the July 4th weekend. Indianapolis Motor Speedway moves to the cornerstone spot on the NASCAR schedule, which previously was occupied by Daytona International Speedway. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale on Aug. 29.

