Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M31s: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2020)

A budget of Rs 20,000 gets you good all-round phones with ample processing power, 64MP cameras, a choice between AMOLED or high refresh rate displays, solid battery backup and more. Not all phones may have each of those features, hence we offer you five options to choose from this month. Select the ones that suit you best.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Poco X3

The Poco X3 (review) is arguably the best all-round phone in this budget in terms of features and performance. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a flicker-free experience in compatible apps. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The dual-camera cutout on the Poco X2 has been replaced with a single punch-hole at the top centre for a 20MP camera, which we believe is a good decision. The phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, that is quite powerful for day to day tasks, and good for gaming too. You get either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Poco X3 Image: Sheldon Pinto

The Poco X3 has a quad-camera combination at the back with a 64 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 8 MP ultra-wide snapper in its predecessor (the Poco X2) has been replaced with a 13MP ultra-wide camera to capture better detail. The image quality is quite impressive for the segment. The battery capacity has been bumped up to a whopping 6000 mAh, that can comfortably last up to two days of moderate usage. And the company has bundled a 33W fast charger to juice it up quickly. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Poco X3 price in India: Rs 18,499 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 19,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Realme 7 Pro

Realme's top dog from their 7 series is quite an impressive phone. The Realme 7 Pro (review) looks stylish, with a two-tone back and the rectangular 2x3 camera array. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that's bright and vibrant, with a punch-hole for the front camera. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection against scratches, but the 90 Hz refresh rate present on some other cheaper Realme phones has been given a skip. The main attraction here is the bundled 65-watt SuperDart charger that takes its 4500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in close to 35 minutes; one of the fastest around.

Realme 7 Pro. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC that remains a good choice in this segment. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory that can be expanded further using a MicroSD card. It has a quad-camera combination at the back. It sports a 64MP primary camera with the new Sony IMX682 sensor that does a good job in various lighting conditions and has some interesting low light filters too. Giving it company are an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 32MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 7 Pro price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ is another excellent choice in this budget. This too has a great feature list in this segment, and performance to match. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chip and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with HDR10 support. There is no notch or cut-out on the screen and the 20MP front camera is hosted on a motorised pop-up mechanism. Full-screen displays and popup cameras still look cool and don't think they are going out of fashion anytime soon.

