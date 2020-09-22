POCO X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999

Poco has launched its latest smartphone " the POCO X3 " at a virtual launch event in India today.

Poco X3: Pricing and availability

The Poco X3 has been announced in three variants:

6GB + 64GB: Rs 16,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,499

8GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999

The smartphone comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

The Poco X3 will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart at 12 noon starting 29 September.

Poco X3: Specifications and features

The Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery, which supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. The device supports 33W fast charging, which allows a 60 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Poco X3 sports a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20 MP selfie camera.

For video enthusiasts, the Poco X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports dual stereo speakers that can self-clean.

The Poco X3 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.

