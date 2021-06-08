Poco M3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India at 11.30 am IST: How to watch live

Poco India is launching the new Poco M3 Pro in India today. The smartphone has already been released in the global market. However, in India, Poco M3 Pro will be the first smartphone by the company to support 5G connectivity. Ahead of the event, we also know that the smartphone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M3 Pro launch: How to watch it live

The Poco M3 Pro launch will be streamed live on YouTube and will kick off at 11.30 am IST. The livestream video is embedded below.

Poco M3 Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco M3 Pro might feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Poco M3 Pro is expected to run on Android 12 based MIUI 12.

As for camera, Poco M3 Pro might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

