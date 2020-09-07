Poco M2 to be a Rebranded Redmi 9 Prime Suggest Teased Specifications

Poco India will be launching a new smartphone in the country tomorrow, September 8, and by the looks of it, it seems that the company is going to take the rebranding route once again. The new upcoming Poco M2 is expected to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 9 Prime. While we can’t really blame the company since it includes a small team and relies on Xiaomi for most resources, it is a bit disappointing.

As per teasers the Poco M2, which is expected to be slotted under the Poco M2 Pro, is going to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is also expected to come with a water-drop style notch on the top of the display having a full-HD+ resolution. According to a dedicated webpage on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the Poco M2 will also feature a quad-camera setup at the back exactly like the Redmi 9 Prime. The only difference here might be that the Poco M2 is going to come with up to 6GB of RAM, whereas the Redmi 9 Prime only comes with 4GB of RAM. We could also see faster-charging speeds as the company did with the Poco M2 Pro, which was a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9.

If the upcoming Poco M2 is indeed a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime, then expect the smartphone to pack a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The quad-cameras could also be the same as the Redmi 9 Prime that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset should arrive with Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. The company will definitely launch the new smartphone in slightly different colour variants.