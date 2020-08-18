Poco M2 Pro Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Poco India had officially introduced the Poco M2 Pro smartphone in India last month. The handset is all set to go on sale in India today once again. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, Rs 75 off on RuPay debit cards for purchases above Rs 7,500 & no-cost EMI starting at Rs 1,556 per month. Poco M2 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in India at Rs 13,999; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ triple corning gorilla glass display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. The budget smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The budget handset will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas 6GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB models get a price tag of Rs 14,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively.