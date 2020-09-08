Poco M2 India Launch Event LIVE Updates: To feature quad camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

Poco M2 will debut today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone teaser on Flipkart has revealed that it will house a quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Poco recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.

