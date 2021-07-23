Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a 5,065 mAh battery launched at a starting price of Rs 26,999

Poco India finally launched the much-awaited Poco F3 GT in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120 Hz AMOLED display and a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging. The smartphone will go up against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that was also launched in India recently with a Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Poco F3 GT pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 28,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

Poco F3 GT comes in Predator Black or Gunmetal Silver colour variants.

The company has announced a new offer called Mad Reverse Pricing. In this, in the first week, the smartphone will be available at a discount of Rs 1,00o. In week 2, the three variants will be available at a discount of Rs 500.

The pre-orders will start tomorrow (24 July) and it will go on the first sale on 26 July at 12 pm on Flipkart. Buyers will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards.

Poco F3 GT specifications

Poco F3 GT comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+ and houses a punch-hole camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.

In terms of camera, Poco F3 GT comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It sports a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Poco F3 GT is equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

