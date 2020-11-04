Poco C3 review: Gets the job done

Poco recently announced its C3, it's first step into the entry-level segment. It has been touted as "the #GameChang3r". But after using it for a while, I can conclude that it doesn't go quite as far as the hashtag, but simply delivers the basics. That's not a bad deal, especially when you consider its Rs 7,499 starting price.

View photos Poco C3. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto More

Poco C3. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Is an entry-level smartphone for you?

Let's go through a short checklist that describes what an entry-level smartphone should be capable of:

It should be able to place calls

It should be able to run third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

It should be capable of placing video calls (because grandma's on Zoom too)

It should click decent photographs and videos

It should have a large display for movies

And it should have a large battery to keep up with all of the above

In short, you don't get a lot, just a smartphone that covers the basics.

In the entry-level smartphone segment, gaming and performance is the last thing on a buyer's mind. So if you are chasing performance, you will be better off with a budget smartphone that starts upwards of Rs 10,000.

Entry-level smartphones are for buyers who aren't playing high-end games, nor do they expect crazy multi-tasking from them. These are first-time smartphone buyers, who are upgrading from a feature-phone to a smartphone. And all they want is a device that can connect them to the web, entertain them and let them perform basic tasks. Battery life is also a concern, as feature phones do deliver on that front.

With that out of the way, let's get on with the review.

Plastic fantastic

View photos Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto More

It's made from plastic and appears slim from afar, but feels chunky and oversized when you hold it. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The Poco C3 is best described as chunky and practical. It's made from plastic and appears slim from afar, but feels chunky and oversized when you hold it. Part of the reason why it weighs 194 grams, is its large display and battery.

View photos Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto More

The back is also a fingerprint magnet because of its basic, painted finish, and also picks up dust quite easily. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

And in this price segment, you can taper the edges as much as you want, but you can't pull off miracles when it comes to weight and dimensions.

View photos Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto More

The back is also a fingerprint magnet because of its basic, painted finish, and picks up dust quite easily. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The plastic back feels like¦ plastic. But Poco's gone with a thick layer of paint to give it some texture. It has some character instead of a plain plastic back. The back is also a fingerprint magnet because of its basic, painted finish, and also picks up dust quite easily.

Story continues