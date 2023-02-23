Pocklington: Iron Age shield's first public display

An Iron Age shield is to go on public display for the first time following its discovery in East Yorkshire in 2016.

The shield was found at a high status burial along with horse skeletons and the remains of a chariot at a housing development in Pocklington.

Parts of the site are believed to date back to about 800 BC.

The shield will be shown in Pocklington at the official launch of a new book about the discoveries.

Paula Ware, from MAP Archaeological Practice, said the bronze shield was found in a huge grave which contained the skeleton of a man who had been "very revered" and had probably lived between between 220 - 300 BC.

Ms Ware said the man, who was buried with two ponies and a chariot, had been laid on the shield as part of an elaborate Iron Age ritual.

"We had no idea until about 18 months after a period of conservation just how spectacular the shield was - it exceeded all expectations," she added.

Following its showing at the book launch on Thursday the shield will go on temporary display at Malton Museum in April.

