POC Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & More

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global POC HbA1C testing market is expected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The POC HbA1C market is expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

North America was the largest region in the POC HbA1C testing market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast- period. The regions covered in POC HbA1C testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are increasing the prevalence of diabetes. Diabetes can be diagnosed and monitored with point-of-care (POC) HbA1c assays, which can be utilized in community settings and healthcare facilities without laboratories.

According to the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations, in 2021, there are 463 million individuals living with diabetes around the world 2019 an increase to 537 million in 2021. Also, by the year 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market.

Technological advances are a key trend gaining popularity in the POC HbA1C testing market. Major players in the market are investing in developing advanced technologies to provide fast, accurate results in a short period thereby helping laboratories to manage the increase in demand for testing.

For instance, in June 2019, Abbott, a US-based medical devices and health care company, introduced AfinionT HbA1c Dx assay, an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of HbA1c in human venous and capillary whole blood for use on the Afinion 2 Analyzer, and also Afinion AS100 Analyzer. The Afinion HbA1c Dx assay is the only rapid POC test cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing diabetes and also determining the patient's risk of developing the disorder. The test provides reliable and accurate results of 1,2 glycated hemoglobin in just three minutes, helping physicians to evaluate patients and enabling them to formulate individualized care plans during a single visit to the doctor`s office.

In May 2020, EKF Diagnostics, a Germany-based in vitro diagnostics company has partnered with Tosoh Europe N.V. for an undisclosed amount. The three-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe N.V. is for the distribution of its Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care (POC) analyzer in the Middle East and Africa. Tosoh Bioscience is a Japan-based chemical and specialty materials company.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type Of Product: Instruments; Consumables
2) By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC; Enzymatic Assay; Affinity Binding Chromatography; Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay; Other Technologies
3) By End User: Hospitals;Physician Office/Outpatient Centre; Home Care; Other End Users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. POC HbA1C Testing Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. POC HbA1C Testing Market Characteristics

8. POC HbA1C Testing Market Supply Chain Analysis And Key Participants

9. POC HbA1C Testing Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

10. POC HbA1C Testing Market Customer Information

11. POC HbA1C Testing Market Trends And Strategies

12. Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size And Growth

13. Global POC HbA1C Testing Market

14. POC HbA1C Testing Market, Regional And Country Analysis

15. Asia-Pacific POC HbA1C Testing Market

16. China POC HbA1C Testing Market

17. India POC HbA1C Testing Market

18. Japan POC HbA1C Testing Market

19. Australia POC HbA1C Testing Market

20. Indonesia POC HbA1C Testing Market

21. South Korea POC HbA1C Testing Market

22. Western Europe POC HbA1C Testing Market

23. UK POC HbA1C Testing Market

24. Germany POC HbA1C Testing Market

25. France POC HbA1C Testing Market

26. Eastern Europe POC HbA1C Testing Market

27. Russia POC HbA1C Testing Market

28. North America POC HbA1C Testing Market

29. USA POC HbA1C Testing Market

30. South America POC HbA1C Testing Market

31. Brazil POC HbA1C Testing Market

32. Middle East POC HbA1C Testing Market

33. Africa POC HbA1C Testing Market

34. Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Competitive Landscape

35. POC HbA1C Testing Market, Key Mergers And Acquisitions

36. POC HbA1C Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

37. Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Conclusions And Recommendations

38. Appendix

39. Copyright and Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Menarini Group

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • ARKRAY Inc.

  • Aina Blood Monitoring Sysyem

  • Getein Biotech, Inc.

  • Sugentech, Inc.

  • Alere Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • bioMerieux

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • EKF Diagnostics

  • Trinity Biotech

  • HemoCue

  • PTS Diagnostics

  • Diazyme Laboratories

  • Osang Healthcare

  • Tosoh Bioscience

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Instrumentation Laboratory

  • Nova Biomedical

  • Quidel Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1btp9m

