A poached deer was shot dead in Boise. Now Idaho Fish and Game wants public’s help

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who illegally shot and killed a deer near a Boise high school, according to a news release.

Fish and Game officials said the deer — a two-point mule deer buck — was found dead on Goddard Street near Capital High School on Feb. 13. Evidence at the scene and a necropsy of the animal suggested it was shot the previous night.

“This deer was shot near the high school and in an area that is surrounded by residences and frequently has a lot of vehicle traffic,” Conservation Officer Joshua Leal said. “We are asking people who may have seen suspicious activity around Capital High School on the night of Feb. 12 to contact us with that information.”

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward to anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest in the case. Reports can be made to Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 or to Fish and Game online at idfg.idaho.gov/tipline.