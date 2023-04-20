Poached chicken salad with nectarines, tomatoes, French beans and basil mayonnaise recipe

This poached chicken salad is so colourful – packed with fruit and vegetables. Nectarines add something a little different to this summery dish.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Six

For the basil mayonnaise:

juice of ½ lemon (you may not need this much)

For the salad:

Make the mayonnaise. Put the leaves from the basil (discard the stalks) into a food processor with the extra-virgin olive oil and whizz until the basil is chopped.

In a bowl, mix the egg yolk with the mustard. Beating all the time with a wooden spoon, or an electric hand mixer, start adding the oils to the yolk very slowly, drop by drop. Wait until each drop of oil is well amalgamated and the mixture has thickened before adding the next bit. Once you have a thick mixture you can add the rest of the oil more quickly.

Stir in the vinegar and the basil oil and season. Add the cream, then taste to see whether you would like any more salt or a squeeze of lemon.

If you make the mayonnaise in advance (keep it in the fridge if so), you might find that it separates slightly and becomes oily on the top. If this happens then let the mayo sit until it is nearly at room temperature then, using a wooden spoon, beat in a little warm water (only about half a tablespoon).

Season the chicken and heat the oil in a sauté pan. Sauté the breasts until golden all over – you just want a little colour – then add the chicken stock.

Heat until the stock has just come to a simmer then adjust the heat so that the stock simmers very gently. Allow the chicken breasts to poach until they are cooked through – about 10-12 minutes. Cut one of the breasts through the middle to check whether it’s done (and be careful not to overcook).

Leave the chicken to cool completely then use a really sharp knife to cut the meat into neat slices. Season well.

Steam or boil the French beans until they are tender but still crunchy. Drain and rinse in cold water. Pat dry.

Gently toss the salad leaves with the basil leaves, tomatoes, French beans, olive oil and white balsamic vinegar (to give the salad a nice gloss) and add some seasoning.