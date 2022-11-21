PNC Helps a Medical Practice Grow to Impact the Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Robert Larkin, MD and Christian Macedonia, MD

After serving nearly three decades in the U.S. military -including multiple combat deployments and earning the Bronze Star in Iraq - Dr. Christian Macedonia decided to put down roots in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2014. Colonel Macedonia served 27 years as a regular army officer, medical doctor, and senior scientist in the Pentagon. He earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University and completed his advanced imaging and genetics training (Maternal Fetal Medicine) at the National Institutes of Health and Georgetown University where the developed the world's first 3D ultrasound capable of imaging a living fetus. Firmly settled in the Keystone State after leaving government, he set about establishing his medical practice - Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) - offering advanced obstetrical imaging and consulting for central Pennsylvania communities.

Even with initial success, Dr. Macedonia set an ambitious eye to the future as part of the business plan.

"From that very first day, I had a vision of growth for our practice. I wanted it to be more than just a practice," said Dr. Macedonia. "We set out to be a business that grew jobs and had a real impact on the community." Practice partner Dr. Rob Larkin, an MFM physician of clinical abilities and reputation widely known throughout Lancaster, has played a critical role in this effort.

The practice's impact on the community has been extraordinary, with a diverse patient base ranging from college professors to out-of-state visitors, doctors, lawyers, refugees from war-torn regions of the world and members of the local Amish and Mennonite communities.

Innovation and technology improve outcomes

In addition to serving a diverse patient demographic ranging from urban to suburban to rural, MFM provides pre- and post-natal care for patients with a variety of medical situations, including high-risk pregnancies as well as those with underlying medical conditions that may require coordinated medical care such as diabetes or high blood pressure. The practice also offers specialized diagnostics, preconception counseling and testing including 3D and 4D ultrasound, fetal echocardiography and genetic counseling.

"Technology is a vital tool in our practice, and the necessary equipment can be expensive," said Dr. Macedonia. Though he opted to go with a different lender to finance his initial practice launch, Dr. Macedonia soon realized the value of the relationships he started with PNC bankers along the way, Tom Weikel and Cody Jones.

A partnership that goes beyond the numbers

"After a series of interactions with my bank at the time, I started to feel like that team's support, particularly upper management was more lip service than anything," said Dr. Macedonia. "I knew if I was going to grow this practice to match my vision, I needed a real partner to achieve my goals, one that shared that vision and recognized its value."

Fortunately, Weikel and Jones had maintained contact and were prepared to step in when MFM took its next step to expand.

"The bankers from PNC consistently told me, ‘We're going to take care of you. We're going to make it work. We appreciate your service,'" said Dr. Macedonia. "When Tom and PNC say ‘thank you. we're here to take care of you,' that's not just flowery words. That's commitment, the kind of commitment soldiers give each other."

By 2020, the practice was ready to expand to an additional location using its Paycheck Protection Program funding from the Small Business Administration. The second office put its services closer to people living in low- to moderate-income areas of Lancaster, making it the first new medical practice to open in the south of the city in two decades.

Dr. Macedonia says that his practice is focused on providing quality medical care regardless of his patients' ability to pay - noting that he's even been paid in shoo-fly pie.

"When I forgive - or forgo - payments from patients, there's no tax benefit to me. It's a business expense that I willingly incur," said Dr. Macedonia. "I'm able to do that because of the solid financial foundation I have in place thanks to my partnership with Tom, Cody and PNC.

"The amount of effort they put into this project - including the special lending rates for military vets - really made a difference for our practice and for our community," said Dr. Macedonia. "Moving out of leased space and into our new property … that simply would've been impossible with our previous bank."

"What helps me helps my community"

Dr. Macedonia is understandably proud of the work that MFM does in the Lancaster community to benefit maternal and fetal health, adding that the practice "doesn't ever turn patients away. That's why our tagline is ‘Where ALL are welcome, and the future is born.'

"Of course, we all recognize that our banking relationship is about money on the surface, but when that money is put into action it is intended to help the women and unborn babies of our community.," said Dr. Macedonia. "We are good stewards of that money, making sure it's used to benefit this community as much as possible. It's very touching and emotional to have this deal come about and PNC has been truly incredible in its support."

