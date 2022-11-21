PNC Helps a Medical Practice Grow to Impact the Community

PNC Financial Services Group
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Robert Larkin, MD and Christian Macedonia, MD

PNC Financial Services Group, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture
PNC Financial Services Group, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture

After serving nearly three decades in the U.S. military -including multiple combat deployments and earning the Bronze Star in Iraq - Dr. Christian Macedonia decided to put down roots in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2014. Colonel Macedonia served 27 years as a regular army officer, medical doctor, and senior scientist in the Pentagon. He earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University and completed his advanced imaging and genetics training (Maternal Fetal Medicine) at the National Institutes of Health and Georgetown University where the developed the world's first 3D ultrasound capable of imaging a living fetus. Firmly settled in the Keystone State after leaving government, he set about establishing his medical practice - Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) - offering advanced obstetrical imaging and consulting for central Pennsylvania communities.

Even with initial success, Dr. Macedonia set an ambitious eye to the future as part of the business plan.

"From that very first day, I had a vision of growth for our practice. I wanted it to be more than just a practice," said Dr. Macedonia. "We set out to be a business that grew jobs and had a real impact on the community." Practice partner Dr. Rob Larkin, an MFM physician of clinical abilities and reputation widely known throughout Lancaster, has played a critical role in this effort.

The practice's impact on the community has been extraordinary, with a diverse patient base ranging from college professors to out-of-state visitors, doctors, lawyers, refugees from war-torn regions of the world and members of the local Amish and Mennonite communities.

Innovation and technology improve outcomes

In addition to serving a diverse patient demographic ranging from urban to suburban to rural, MFM provides pre- and post-natal care for patients with a variety of medical situations, including high-risk pregnancies as well as those with underlying medical conditions that may require coordinated medical care such as diabetes or high blood pressure. The practice also offers specialized diagnostics, preconception counseling and testing including 3D and 4D ultrasound, fetal echocardiography and genetic counseling.

"Technology is a vital tool in our practice, and the necessary equipment can be expensive," said Dr. Macedonia. Though he opted to go with a different lender to finance his initial practice launch, Dr. Macedonia soon realized the value of the relationships he started with PNC bankers along the way, Tom Weikel and Cody Jones.

A partnership that goes beyond the numbers

"After a series of interactions with my bank at the time, I started to feel like that team's support, particularly upper management was more lip service than anything," said Dr. Macedonia. "I knew if I was going to grow this practice to match my vision, I needed a real partner to achieve my goals, one that shared that vision and recognized its value."

Fortunately, Weikel and Jones had maintained contact and were prepared to step in when MFM took its next step to expand.

"The bankers from PNC consistently told me, ‘We're going to take care of you. We're going to make it work. We appreciate your service,'" said Dr. Macedonia. "When Tom and PNC say ‘thank you. we're here to take care of you,' that's not just flowery words. That's commitment, the kind of commitment soldiers give each other."

By 2020, the practice was ready to expand to an additional location using its Paycheck Protection Program funding from the Small Business Administration. The second office put its services closer to people living in low- to moderate-income areas of Lancaster, making it the first new medical practice to open in the south of the city in two decades.

Dr. Macedonia says that his practice is focused on providing quality medical care regardless of his patients' ability to pay - noting that he's even been paid in shoo-fly pie.

"When I forgive - or forgo - payments from patients, there's no tax benefit to me. It's a business expense that I willingly incur," said Dr. Macedonia. "I'm able to do that because of the solid financial foundation I have in place thanks to my partnership with Tom, Cody and PNC.

"The amount of effort they put into this project - including the special lending rates for military vets - really made a difference for our practice and for our community," said Dr. Macedonia. "Moving out of leased space and into our new property … that simply would've been impossible with our previous bank."

"What helps me helps my community"

Dr. Macedonia is understandably proud of the work that MFM does in the Lancaster community to benefit maternal and fetal health, adding that the practice "doesn't ever turn patients away. That's why our tagline is ‘Where ALL are welcome, and the future is born.'

"Of course, we all recognize that our banking relationship is about money on the surface, but when that money is put into action it is intended to help the women and unborn babies of our community.," said Dr. Macedonia. "We are good stewards of that money, making sure it's used to benefit this community as much as possible. It's very touching and emotional to have this deal come about and PNC has been truly incredible in its support."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727519/PNC-Helps-a-Medical-Practice-Grow-to-Impact-the-Community

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Anunoby "wrung out" after games due to his high energy on both ends of the floor

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby admits he's "wrung out" after Toronto Raptors games this season. It's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Raptors' most consistent two-way players, and one of the league's finest defenders. He scored 32 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Toronto's 112-104 win over Miami on Wednesday, and was doling out brilliant passes as naturally as he was throwing down dunks or scoring three-pointers. "I've never just thought of myself as a defensive-only p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Suzuki scores shootout winner to lead Canadiens past Flyers 5-4

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens seem to just find a way when down by one goal late in a game. With three seconds remaining, Cole Caufield netted a one-timer to force overtime followed by Nick Suzuki confirming Montreal’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a game-winning goal in the shootout. “I feel like we've had some practice with that a little bit last year and this year, so it's something we obviously work on in practice and talk about,” Caufield said about playing with

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta