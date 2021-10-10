PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase PNC Financial Services Group's shares before the 14th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PNC Financial Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $202.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see PNC Financial Services Group paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see PNC Financial Services Group's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PNC Financial Services Group has delivered 29% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy PNC Financial Services Group for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. PNC Financial Services Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while PNC Financial Services Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - PNC Financial Services Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

