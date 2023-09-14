PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says She’s ‘In the Deepest Depression’ Since His Death: ‘I Will Push Thru’

PnB Rock was shot during a robbery on Sept. 12, 2022, while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang in Los Angeles

steph sibounheuang/instagram One year on from rapper PnB Rock's fatal shooting, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang has opened up about her depression.

On the one-year anniversary of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock's fatal shooting, his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, has opened up about her struggles with depression in the wake of his death.

"I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition," the designer and influencer began in her candid Instagram message to her 700,000 followers Tuesday.



"I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience," Sibounheuang, who shares a 3-year-old daughter Xuri with the rapper, continued in her post. "This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and and tell my soul was not in my body."



PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot during a robbery on Sept. 12, 2022, while dining with Sibounheuang at Los Angeles' Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant. He was 30 years old.

"All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think.

I was so terrified and heartbroken," Sibounheuang recalled. "You came to me and Lani wearing all white and said those were not gunshots, they were fireworks."

Last September, a suspect reportedly approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper died shortly after, and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

Police later arrested a woman named Shauntel Trone and a minor for their alleged connection to PnB Rock's death. LAPD also named Freddie Lee Trone "as being a person involved."

Several weeks after his death, Sibounheuang, 32, wrote on Instagram that if it weren't for the rapper's sacrifice, she wouldn't be alive.

"My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," she wrote. "No one would be able to handle this."

"So today, I will push thru and be joyful and celebrate you, just like you asked me to do. For I know this Earth is temporary and we will spend eternity together. You’re a legend and not only that…but a hero. I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you," Sibounheuang concluded in her post. "I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this. 12/09-09/12 @pnbrock ♾️."

PnB Rock was known for his breakout hit "Selfish," which debuted in 2017. His 2016 collaboration with YFN Lucci, "Everyday We Lit," peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.



If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

