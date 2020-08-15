PM's Independence Speech: From COVID-19 vaccine to call for 'atmanirbhar' India, highlights of Narendra Modi's speech

Giving his seventh Independence Day address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remphasised his call for an 'atmanirbhar' India as he touched upon issues ranging from a possible COVID-19 vaccine to the stand-off with China in Ladakh.

Dressed in his customary kurta pyjama and safa, the prime minister, in his nearly 90-minute address, dwelt at length on his "atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign and gave a call for reducing imports and pushing exports of finished products in place raw material, saying the country will have to move forward with the mantra of ''Make in India'' as well as ''Make for World''.

''Atmanirbhar Bharat'' is no longer merely a word but has become a mantra and captured people's imagination, he said.

Modi also touched upon the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine and said three vaccines are in various phases of trials in the country. He said that a roadmap is ready to inoculate all citizens at the shortest possible time with their mass production after scientists give a green signal.

]The phase-1 and 2 human clinical trials of two of them, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), and Zydus Cadila Ltd, are currently underway.

The Serum Institute of India has been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the third vaccine candidate developed by the Oxford University. The Pune-based institute has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine.

The prime minister also announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission, which will store health records digitally and under which each Indian will get an a unique health ID.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/RPHNqMZxZS " ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The prime minister said the mission will help reduce problems in getting treatment in various health facilities in the country and herald a new revolution in the sector.

PM praises COVID-19 warriors

The prime minister paid tribute to freedom fighters and security forces while also remembering Aurobindo Ghose, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher whose birth anniversary falls on today.

India's freedom struggle, he said, became a challenge to forces of expansionism while attempts were made for hundreds of years by various rulers to root out India's culture and traditions.

Hailing ''corona warriors'', including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers who have been continuously fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Modi said the country will achieve victory over coronavirus with the resolve of its over 130 crore citizens.

On Friday, India reported as many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths, taking the total tally to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal, who used to address daily media briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians have resolved to become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding this is not a word but a mantra for all people.

Assembly elections in J&K soon: PM

The prime minister said that India is committed to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir once delimitation exercise is completed.

The Centre had on 6 August appointed Manoj Sinha as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a move many had seen as an indication that polls would be held imminently.

The choice of Sinha, combined with the release of select political leadership in the Valley, could signal the possibility of creating conditions to restart the electoral process in the Union Territory where Assembly polls are pending, this News18 piece had argued.

"Ladakh too is seeing a lot of work done. Ladakh is leading the way and is focusing on becoming carbon-neutral. Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon neutral region. We are working actively with residents of Ladakh in taking new and innovative ways of development," the prime minister said.

Story continues