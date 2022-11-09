PMQs: MP Uses Matt Hancock's I'm A Celeb Antics To Skewer The Tories

Neil Coyle, independent MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, referenced Matt Hancock's time in I'm A Celebrity (Photo: BBC Parliament)

Neil Coyle, independent MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, referenced Matt Hancock's time in I'm A Celebrity (Photo: BBC Parliament)

MP Neil Coyle referenced Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! appearance in a pointed dig at the Tories during PMQs on Wednesday.

Coyle, who was suspended from the Labour Party in February this year, took aim at the former health secretary who had the Tory whip withdrawn last week over his involvement in the ITV show.

Hancock has been heavily criticised by both sides of the Commons since his place in the jungle was confirmed, with many claiming he should be prioritising his constituencies rather than flying to Australia to take part in elaborate challenges.

So, it’s no surprise that it was alluded to in PMQs on Wednesday.

Coyle began: “Covid restrictions were a necessary, if painful, experience.

“Across the country, most people made enormous sacrifices,” he said, before citing an example of one of his own constituents who was separated from her family due to social distancing measures.

″These people were betrayed by the Conservatives who partied their way through lockdown.”

A loud murmur of disagreement ripped through the Tory benches at that remark, making Coyle pause. He then added: ″You may not like it, but you can all go and eat kangaroo testicles for all I care...”

He continued: “Those Conservative covered Downing Street in suitcases of wine, in vomit, and in fixed penalty notices.

“Can this prime minister promise today that he will use his power of veto to ensure that no-one who received an FPN for breaking Covid laws is rewarded with a seat in the House of Lords?”

Sunak replied by claiming the Tories protected people’s jobs throughout the pandemic, through the furlough scheme, supported the NHS and “rolled out the fastest vaccine in Europe”.

He side-stepped the question about the House of Lords and the dig at Hancock with his short answer.

Neil Coyle - "You can all go & eat kangaroo testicles for all I care... "#PMQspic.twitter.com/ysIPYjRCCx — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 9, 2022

Sunak did previously confirm that he is “very disappointed” in his former cabinet colleague,” telling The Sun: “I think politics is a noble profession, at its best – it can and should be – but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust.”

Story continues

Coyle’s query about the House of Lords also stems from former prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to nominate four loyal Tory MPs to the Lords in his resignations honours list.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...