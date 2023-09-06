PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses Government of behaving like ‘cowboy builders’ amid concrete crisis

(Sky News)

Keir Starmer attacked the Government over a “cowboy builder” response to school buildings as he focussed on the concrete crisis at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“The truth is this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners botched jobs, and sticking plaster politics,” the Labour leader said.

“It’s the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders saying that everyone else is wrong.

“Everyone else is to blame. Protesting they’ve done a good job. Even if the ceiling falls. The difference, Mr Speaker, is that in this case, the cowboys are running the country.”

The Labour leader began PMQs asking the Prime Minister if he agreed with education secretary Gillian Keegan that the Government should be thanked for doing a good job on schools. He accused Mr Sunak of halving the budget for schools when he was chancellor despite the collapse of a school roof in 2018.

Mr Sunak responded by saying the government is doing everything it can, and says he will make “no apology” for acting in the face of “new information”.

He says the “vast majority” of schools are not affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

