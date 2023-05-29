PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) insiders, who hold 64% of the firm would be disappointed by the recent pullback

Key Insights

PMB Technology Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 64% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 6.7%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PMB Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PMB Technology Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of PMB Technology Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

PMB Technology Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. With 20% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Poh Koon and Poh Koon are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of PMB Technology Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the PMB Technology Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM4.7b, that means insiders have a whopping RM3.0b worth of shares in their own names. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in PMB Technology Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 21% of the PMB Technology Berhad shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PMB Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PMB Technology Berhad you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

