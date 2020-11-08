PM who won Nobel peace prize takes Ethiopia to brink of civil war

The beginning of the week saw Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, in one role: a forward-looking statesman, with a vision of peace and prosperity, and a tailored suit. The 44-year-old leader was at Addis Ababa’s recently modernised airport to welcome General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, effective leader of neighbouring Sudan for a two-day visit including trade discussions and tours of the Ethiopian capital’s skyscrapers, a seedling nursery and an industrial park.

The second half of the week saw Abiy in a different mode: on national television in a dark bomber jacket to make the startling announcement he had ordered troops to respond to an alleged deadly attack on a government military base by local forces in the country’s Tigray province.

A day later, senior Ethiopian generals spoke of being “at war” amid reports of artillery duels, while officials in Tigray claimed that jets had bombed parts of its capital.

The contrast between “besuited Abiy” and “bomber jacket Abiy” was sharp, as was that between Abiy’s early days in power back in 2018 – when observers compared the young reforming leader to Nelson Mandela, Justin Trudeau, Barack Obama and Mikhail Gorbachev – and the darker more troubled time now.

For some, the real Abiy is only now being seen. “You don’t come up through the ranks of military intelligence and the ruling coalition in Ethiopia and be Mr Nice Guy. It just doesn’t happen,” said Martin Plaut, a regional expert at London University.

“The narrative of Abiy the reformer is overrated,” said Tsedale Lemma, editor in chief of the independent Addis Standard news magazine in the Ethiopian capital. “I am afraid full-fledged authoritarianism is where he is going next.”

Born in western Ethiopia, Abiy joined the resistance against the brutal regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam as a teenager before enlisting in the armed forces. In 1998 he was a radio operator attached to an Ethiopian unit fighting Eritrean forces. When he briefly left his foxhole to find better antenna reception, his entire unit was wiped out in an artillery attack.

Abiy went on to rise through the ranks of military intelligence, eventually swapping the army for academe, earning a doctorate in peace and security studies. After a stint running Ethiopia’s cyberintelligence service, he entered politics and was rapidly promoted within the coalition that had ruled the country since Mengistu was deposed in 1991.

Abiy’s surprise appointment as prime minister in 2018 came after months of anti-government protests. Immediately, his informal style, charisma and energy impressed after decades of opaque and repressive rule. In quick succession, Abiy reshuffled his cabinet, fired a series of controversial and hitherto untouchable civil servants, reached out to hostile neighbours and rivals, lifted media bans, freed thousands of political prisoners, ordered the partial privatisation of massive state-owned companies and ended a state of emergency.

View photos Abiy Ahmed announces on television on Wednesday that he has ordered a military response against Tigray. Photograph: Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EB/AFP/Getty Images More

He has also tried to appeal to women, making an unprecedented mention of his wife and mother in his acceptance speech. Surprised visitors spoke of the shelves of books on religion, philosophy and science that filled Abiy’s office – and its open door. One personal acquaintance described the new prime minister as “always looking ahead for the future … with a bit of headstrong attitude towards people who don’t deliver”.

There were also hopes of an end, or at least a pause, to the ethnic strife rending the second most populous country on the continent. It was widely hoped Abiy’s mixed Christian and Muslim background, and fluency in three of the country’s main languages would allow him to bridge communal and sectarian divides.

He was also the first leader from Ethiopia’s largest ethnic community, the Oromo, who have complained for decades of economic, cultural and political marginalisation, and were behind much of the growing unrest that led to Abiy’s appointment.

Story continues