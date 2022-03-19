PM vows to do ‘everything’ possible to offer support for cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson said his Government needs to do “everything we can to help people” through the mounting cost of living pressures as energy prices continue to spike.

The Prime Minister promised “colossal” investment in green energy and vowed to use the UK’s fast coronavirus vaccine rollout as motivation to build more wind farms in a bid to produce alternative power forms.

He told the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool that Britain needed to protect itself from international energy price rises, which he said were currently being intentionally fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson speaking at the Conservative Party spring forum in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking to “weaken the collective will to resist” his attack on Kyiv by “pushing up the cost of living, hitting us at the pumps and in our fuel bills”.

He added: “And so we must respond, and we’ve got to do everything we can to help people with their daily costs, help people with the cost of living.”

The comments come only days before Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to give his spring statement in the Commons on Wednesday.