PM urges people to take booster vaccine with more than 10 million having extra jab

Doctor Abhi Mantgani administers a Covid-19 vaccine booster to Shirley Davies at Birkenhead Medical Building in Merseyside (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as it emerged more than 10 million people have had the top-up jab.

Government figures showed a combined total of 10,062,704 booster and third doses have been delivered with a day-on-day rise of 409,663.

The Prime Minister tweeted : “An amazing 10 million people across the UK have already come forward for their booster.

“We know vaccine immunity wanes over time, so boosters are vital in keeping you and your loved ones protected through the winter.

“Please get this lifesaving jab as soon as you are called.”

Further government figures showed a total of 50,234,416 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by November 6, a rise of 35,045 on the previous day.

Some 45,836,791 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 23,952.

The Government said a further 62 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 141,805.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 166,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 30,305 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.

