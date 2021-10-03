PM Trudeau apologized to Tk'emlúps Nation chief: source

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 29 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Tk'emlúps Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir yesterday and offered her an apology, according to a senior government source.

Trudeau was criticized late last week for flying to Tofino, B.C., on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and spending part of it vacationing with family.

Trudeau had attended a ceremony in Ottawa Wednesday night, but the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Thursday he was spending several days in Tofino. He spoke with several residential school survivors Thursday as well.

TrudeauTk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation is near the site of the former Kamloops residential school where about 200 unmarked potential burial sites were detected by a radar survey this spring. Casimir said her nation had twice written to Trudeau to invite him to join them to mark the national day Thursday.

The senior government source, which CBC News is not identifying because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Trudeau and Casimir also discussed next steps and that the prime minister was looking forward to visiting the community soon.

More to come.