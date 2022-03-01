PM tells British troops their deployment in Estonia is ‘fundamental’ to security

Geri Scott, in Estonia, and Patrick Daly, PA
·3 min read

British troops have been told by Boris Johnson that their deployment on Nato’s flank with Russia was “fundamental” for the security of the alliance’s members.

The Prime Minister greeted and joked with British armed forces stationed in Estonia during his trip on Tuesday to eastern Europe.

Mr Johnson told UK servicemen and women the world enjoyed “greater peace and security because you are on the front line of our collective Western defence”.

He also wished troops from the Royal Welsh regiment a happy St David’s Day when he met them at the Tapa base.

In impromptu remarks about the importance of their role, he told them: “I think what you’re doing is fundamental for the safety, security of all of our nations, but also of our values – freedom, democracy, independent sovereign nations.

“That’s what we believe in, that’s what Nato sticks up for.”

The Prime Minister met the serving personnel alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

He joked that Ms Kallas had told him British troops were “behaving particularly well”, to which Ms Kallas told Mr Johnson they should “keep it that way”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British troops their deployment in Estonia was &#39;fundamental&#39; to security in Europe
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British troops their deployment in Estonia was ‘fundamental’ to security in Europe (Leon Neal/PA)

When Mr Johnson asked the gathered troops who liked Tapa, he was met with muted cheers. When he asked who liked Tallinn, there was no audible reply.

The Prime Minister was shown around by Lieutenant Colonel Simon Worth, Commanding Officer of the Royal Tank Regiment Battlegroup.

Speaking to personnel, Mr Johnson said it was “pretty nippy” in Estonia and discussed being allowed to drive one of the armoured military vehicles on a previous visit.

“When I first came here you let me drive one at some point,” he said. “Straight over the tundra.”

Following the visit to Tapa, Ms Kallas said Nato needed to find “more ways to cripple Putin’s war machine”.

She tweeted: “This is a clear signal of unity, strong support and solidarity.

“Our unwavering message in this current crisis: we must stop Putin’s war and #StandWithUkraine.”

Mr Johnson replied via social media, tweeting: “You have our full support Kaja.

“We are committed to helping Ukraine and protecting our Nato friends & allies – exactly why we’ve doubled numbers of British troops in Estonia in recent weeks.”

Separately, Mr Johnson held talks with Estonian president Alar Karis in which they discussed the Ukraine crisis and Nato’s response to the Russian invasion.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and their brutal attacks on innocent civilians, which they agreed had the hallmarks of a dark past which the European continent thought was forgotten.

“The Prime Minister and President Karis agreed that the world must come together to denounce Russia’s action and support the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Karis thanked the British leader for choosing to double the UK’s troop presence in Estonia to “fortify Nato’s defences” at the alliance’s border with Russia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PM vows to ‘bring maximum pressure’ on Putin ahead of Poland and Estonia trip

    Boris Johnson said the Russian president must ‘feel the consequences’ for invading Ukraine.

  • Where are British forces deployed in Europe?

    Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force are at locations across the continent.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia says 'real danger' of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required response

    Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a "real danger" that needed a Russian response. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country - a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.

  • Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv alongside burning buildings

    The vehicles in the convoy included tanks, armored trucks and other Russian military-grade vehicles, according to CNN.

  • Gavin Newsom calls on California pension funds to sell more than $1.5 billion in Russia holdings

    CalPERS, CalSTRS and the UC retirement system hold more than $1.5 billion in Russian investments.

  • UK allows emergency use of bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticide

    The UK government has authorised the emergency use of a type of pesticide almost entirely banned in the EU because of the harm it can cause to bees.

  • UK bans all ships with Russian links from British ports

    Britain on Tuesday banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government because of its war in Ukraine. Announcing the blanket ban in a tweet, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports. The decision came a day after Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands, where the ship was due to arrive Tuesday.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.