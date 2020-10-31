PM Says Pulwama ‘Truth’ Releaved in Pak Parliament, Slams Oppn

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Kevadia-Sabarmati seaplane service at the Statue of Unity on Saturday, 31 October, PM Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan and said that the “truth” of the Pulwama attack was revealed in the Parliament by Pakistan, an issue that was a matter of politics for many in India.

Referring to Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement in their national assembly, PM Modi said that the “truth” was revealed after claims were made in Pakistan Parliament.

“The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident,” he said.

“The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation,” he added.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the water aerodrome at Kevadia and a seaplane service at around 11:30 am.

“Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area,” he said.

“For the vision of Sardar Patel, the people of this country will now have the option of a seaplane service to see the Statue of Unity,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister, who is on the second leg of his two day visit to Gujarat, also spoke about the nation’s resolve to fight COVID-19 and said, “Nobody had imagined last year that COVID-19 pandemic would strike, but the country fought with collective strength and will, which is unprecedented in history”.

