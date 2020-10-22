PM Narendra Modi's Durga Puja 2020 Address to West Bengal: From Speaking in Bengali to Urging People to Maintain 'Do Gaj ki Doori'; Here Are Highlights of What The Prime Minister Said

New Delhi, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the people of West Bengal on Thursday on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state. He started the address by extending greetings to the people of Bengal on the special occasion of Durga Puja by speaking in Bengali.

He inaugurated 10 pandals across the state. PM Narendra Modi mentioned that Bengal's Durga puja is world-famous. PM remembered famous personalities including freedom fighters and others during his address. He said, "I bow my head to Bengal's icon."

According to reports, the prime minister’s message was live-streamed across 294 constituencies, including the one at EZCC in Salt Lake which is being organised by the Bengal BJP’s women’s wing for the first time. PM Narendra Modi's Address to West Bengal on Durga Puja Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on DD News on The Occasion of Sasthi And Pujo.

PM Modi praised the devotees for showing exemplary restain. "The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal," said PM Modi.

He, however, reminded people to wear masks, and ensure 'do gaj ki duri' and other precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic during the festivities.

We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of #COVID19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/FYRMMLHQZv — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020





The BJP has decided not to project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls. Instead, the party would highlight the ‘achievements’ of the Modi government to fight against the TMC party.

He further said that the government is vigilant about the safety of women. Among some of the other things mentioned by PM, he said, "We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana."