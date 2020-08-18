PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Take 'Right Precautions' Against Vector-Borne Diseases During Monsoon

New Delhi, August 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to take precautions against vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya during the ongoing monsoon season. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said the government is also working to help those affected. His tweet comes when India preparing for vector-borne diseases that often strike during the monsoon season in the country. Delhi: As Monsoon Hits National Capital, City Records 73 Cases of Dengue, Malaria.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results to be Announced by PM Narendra Modi on August 20

PM Modi tweeted: "This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The Government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy!" Tropical and vector-borne diseases are caused by blood-sucking anthropoid like mosquitoes. Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are most commonly reported infectious tropical and vector-borne diseases in India. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results to be Announced by PM Narendra Modi on August 20.

PM Narendra Modi Cautions Citizens Against Vector-Borne Diseases During Monsoon:

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat on August 30: PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on Sunday Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM, Here's How to Share Ideas And Suggestion With The Prime Minister

This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The Government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy! https://t.co/MToG695cXk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2020





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every region of the earth reported dengue cases in 2019, making it the worst year. As many as 1,36,422 dengue cases were diagnosed in India in 2019 and an estimated 132 people died, said the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP). Last month, Delhi alone reported 73 cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.