PM Narendra Modi Prays for Sanjay Dutt's Good Health and Well-being

September 17 marked the 70th birthday of current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The world of social media buzzed with good wishes for him all day long. From celebrities to students, everyone tweeted on this occasion. One of the big names to wish the prime minister was actor Sanjay Dutt.

In his birthday message for PM Modi, the actor wrote, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness (sic)."

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2020

PM Modi took time out to thank everyone for their wishes on his special day. Replying to Dutt, PM Modi acknowledged his ailing health and wished him for a speedy recovery.

Thanks @duttsanjay. I pray for your good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/uQPvOdm3Br — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

For the unversed, Dutt has recently informed fans that he is ailing from medical emergency but did not reveal the nature of his ailment. The news of his poor health hit social media on August 11 when he announced a short sabbatical from work.

He was taken to the hospital due to breathing issues in August. After the news broke out, his wife, Maanayata Dutt took to Twitter to thank his fans. There were rumours of him flying to America for his treatment. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, his initial treatment is taking place in his hometown of Mumbai.

Some reports from earlier this month suggested that the star is planning to resume shooting. He had to shoot some of the remaining parts of Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash and Raveena Tandon.

Apart from Dutt, PM Modi received birthday messages from the following stars in the Bollywood world like the three Khans, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and many more.

PM Modi replied to all of them, each with a personalised message to thank the stars.