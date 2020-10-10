PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres On October 15! First Movie To Hit The Big Screens Post Lockdown

The biographical drama, PM Narendra Modi, had released on May 24, 2019. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film featured Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. This movie was loosely based on the life of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. Now here’s a great news for all those who had missed watching this movie on the big screens. The makers have announced that PM Narendra Modi biopic would be re-releasing in theatres on October 15, 2020. It also happens to be the first movie to hit the big screens post lockdown. PM Narendra Modi Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Vivek Oberoi Film.

We all know that theatres or cinema halls are re-opening from October 15. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had recently announced that the theatres will be reopened with all the safety measures. The cinema halls across the country were shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been more than six months now since the theatres have been closed down. From next week, it will be reopened with 50% occupancy. This decision is taken in order to maintain social distancing and avoid large gathering amid pandemic. Theatres To Reopen From October 15; Prakash Javadekar Announces SOPs For Cinema Halls.

IN CINEMAS NEXT WEEK... #PMNarendraModi - starring #VivekAnandOberoi in title role - will re-release in *cinemas* next week... OFFICIAL poster announcing the theatrical release... pic.twitter.com/NfGRJoQVFS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2020





There were several filmmakers and producers who had to opt streaming platforms to release their films as there was no clarity by when the theatres will reopen. But now, since the theatres are finally getting re-opened, we bet, makers will soon be announcing the theatrical release dates of their films that were postponed amid the pandemic.