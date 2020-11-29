PM Modi's visit at COVID-19 vaccine making units will lift morale of frontline warriors, says Cong's Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Anand Sharma on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the units of three vaccine manufacturers in the country to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process, will lift the morale of frontline warriors.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift the morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation," Sharma said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday visited facilities in three cities to review the development and manufacturing process of COVID-19 vaccines and got a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens. He visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Taking note of these Indian vaccine manufacturers for their expertise and potential, Sharma wrote, "Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have the expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives." (ANI)