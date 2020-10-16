PM Modi wishes NSG personnel, their families on 36th Raising Day

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished National Security Guard (NSG) personnel and their families on their 36th Raising Day, saying that NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to National Security Guard personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus. It has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism," Modi tweeted.

He said India is proud of NSG's efforts to keep India safe and secure.

The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.

The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal wth specific situation and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It was established in 1986.

Union Home Mininter Amit Shah also greeted the NSG saying, "The unparalleled capabilities of NSG to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in the world. They have always protected the nation with their bravery, courage and dedication. India is proud of our elite force." (ANI)