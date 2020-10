Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday, 2 October to wish US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melaia Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” PM Modi tweeted.

View photos

. Read more on India by The Quint.PM Modi Wishes Donald & Melania Trump ‘Quick Recovery’ from COVIDBabri Demolition Case: Why Did the CBI Court Acquit All Accused? . Read more on India by The Quint.