PM Modi urges storytellers to include inspirational stories from 1857-1947 period

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as the country will celebrate 75 years of independence next year.

"I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 and 1947, all small and major incidents. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories. I am sure you will definitely do this. Let us all make efforts to strengthen the art of storytelling in our country," the Prime Minister said during the 69th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

The Prime Minister suggested countrymen find time for stories every week.

"You may take out some time for stories every week, in your families. Choose a topic of the week for every member like compassion, sensitivity, bravery, love and valour. Every member may then find a story on that topic and then family members get together to listen to these stories. You will see the kind of treasure being created within families. It will be good research. Everyone will be filled with joy and energy," he said.

PM Modi reminded the listeners that "if there are grandparents in your family, then you should ask for stories of their childhood from them and record those...It will be of immense use."

During 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Modi also talked to members of the Bengaluru Story Telling Society.

Aparna Atreya from Bengaluru Story Telling Society thanked Prime Minister Modi for talking to team members. Atreya told the Prime Minister that she is a mother of two, wife of an Air Force officer, and a passionate storyteller.

"Storytelling began 15 years ago when I was working with the software Industry, then while working in CSR projects of the company, I got the opportunity to teach thousands of Children thought the medium of stories," Atreya said while talking to PM Modi.

Shailaja Sampat and Soumya Srinivasan, Lavanya Prasad of Bengaluru Story Telling Society also talked to PM Modi. One of the team members also told a story of King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire who reigned from 1509-1529 and Minister Tenali Rama.

"We need to think about how can we connect the new generation with the great leaders, great personalities, women of our country through the medium of stories? How do we disseminate and popularise our storytelling?" the Prime Minister said while having a conversation with Bengaluru Story Telling Society members.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)

