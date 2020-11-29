PM Modi urges educational institutions to develop creative platforms for alumni engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Emphasising on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

"I would like to urge former students to keep consolidating their bonding with the institution in which they have studied. Whether it is at the level of the school, college, or university. I also urge the institutions to work on new and innovative ways of alumni engagement and develop creative platforms so that alumni can be actively involved," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"You are a student of an institution only till you study there, but you remain alumni of that institution lifelong. After leaving school or college, two things never end - one, the influence of your education, and second, your bonding with your school or college. Whenever alumni interact with each other, in their memories of school or college, greater time is given to reminiscing about time on campus and moments spent with friends than about books and studies, and, from these memories, a feeling is born to do something for the institution," he said.

"What can bring greater happiness than to lend a hand in the development of the place where your personality was moulded? I have read certain such efforts, where the former students have given back to their old institutions in a great measure," he added.

The Prime Minister said that nowadays alumni are very active in this. IITians have provided their institutions' many facilities like Conference Centres, Management Centres & Incubation Centres set up by their efforts, he added.

"All of these endeavours improve the learning experience of current students. IIT Delhi has initiated an endowment fund, which is a brilliant idea. There is a culture of such endowments in renowned universities across the world, which helps the students. I think that universities of India are also capable to institutionalise this culture," he said.

"When it comes to returning something, nothing can be deemed big or small. Even the smallest help matters. Every effort is important. Often, alumni play a very important role in the technology upgradation of their institutions, in construction of buildings, in initiating awards and scholarships and in starting programs for skill development," he highlighted. (ANI)