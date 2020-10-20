PM Modi to address nation at 6.00 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a message with the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.

'Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,' he said in a tweet.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

Inputs: PTI