Test, Track, Treat, Tika: PM Modi Discusses COVID Situation With CMs of 6 States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 July interacted with chief ministers six states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Stressing on maximum vaccination, PM Modi said that importance must be given to "test, track, treat and tika" strategy to combat COVID-19.

"The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19," he said.

"The central government has allocated Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat COVID-19. All states must use these funds to strengthen their health infrastructure," he said, adding that special attention must be given by the states towards vaccination in the rural areas.

The meeting comes just two days after PM Modi held a coversation with chief ministers of eight north-eastern states.

In his meeting on 16 July, PM Modi had expressed concerns over crowding at hill stations and markets, with people flouting COVID-19 protocols.

"Tourism and other businesses have been affected by the coronavirus, but I would stress upon this – people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks is a matter of grave concern," PM Modi had said.

He had also said that rather than asking questions on the "peparedness" for the third wave, one must ask questions about its "prevention"

