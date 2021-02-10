PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks on Prez’s Address in LS Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha at around 4 pm on Wednesday, 10 February, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 10, 2021
Meanwhile, ANI reported that the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.
The discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22 is scheduled to be taken up after PM Modi’s reply in the lower House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reportedly be the first speaker from his party in the discussion.
On Monday, PM Modi had addressed the Rajya Sabha, replying on the Motion of Thanks, in a speech where he appealed to the farmers to end their protests against the three contentious farm laws and hold discussions with the government.
Also Read: An Emotional PM Modi Bids Adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha
What PM Modi Said in RS
“Elderly people are sitting in protests, I appeal to the protesters to end the protests and come forward for talks. We have always been ready for discussion, I appeal via this House,” he said.
“I assure you that MSP was there in the past; MSP is there presently, and MSP will also stay in the future,” he added.
Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said while parties created ruckus over how the farmers’ protests were being handled by the government, it did not bother to discuss the new farm laws.
“There was a lot said about the farmers’ protests in the Parliament and it is essential to discuss those aspects, but the Opposition did not bother to discuss the laws themselves,” he said, adding that he is sure that the Opposition would not have answers for the questions raised by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the House.
The PM’s address had come amid multiple adjournments of the House as the Opposition tried to corner the government over the contentious farm laws and the prolonged farmers’ protests.
(With inputs from ANI.)
. Read more on Politics by The Quint.PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks on Prez’s Address in LS TodayMJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Defamation Case Verdict on 17 Feb . Read more on Politics by The Quint.