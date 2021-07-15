PM Modi reaches Varanasi, set to inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects shortly.

Earlier today, PM Modi landed in Varanasi and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials on his arrival at the airport, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had on Wednesday tweeted: "Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), projects worth around Rs 744 crores will be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. "These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

At around 2 PM today, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness, the PMO said. (ANI)