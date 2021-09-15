PM Modi, Mamata, Mullah Baradar Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday, 15 September, featured on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021.



The list also includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan and former US president Donald Trump.

(This is a developing story)

