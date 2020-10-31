What PM Modi Can Learn From PMs Nehru & Shastri About China & US

India and America had to become strong strategic allies.

I have called it an “inevitability of history” in two of my books. So, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper travelled half-way across the world, just six days short of a presidential election which their boss may lose, merely weeks after China’s threatening misadventure that killed 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley, to sign the final foundational agreement and lock India in a security clasp, it signalled an unusual intent to renegade Communists.

Also Read: Life and Times of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s 2nd Prime Minister

I should have been thrilled, and I am. But there is also a lurking discomfort, foreboding, lest we become complacent. I will turn to that later, after encapsulating the glorious denouement of two decades:

2002: the Vajpayee government closed GSOMIA, The General Security of Military Information Agreement

the Vajpayee government closed GSOMIA, The General Security of Military Information Agreement 2005: then Defence Minister Pranab Mukherjee signed a 10-year framework agreement on defence cooperation in June 2005

then Defence Minister Pranab Mukherjee signed a 10-year framework agreement on defence cooperation in June 2005 2008: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh bet his office on the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Treaty

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh bet his office on the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Treaty 2016: The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, LEMOA, was signed by the Modi government

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, LEMOA, was signed by the Modi government 2018: COMCASA, The Communication Compatibility and Security agreement, was executed

COMCASA, The Communication Compatibility and Security agreement, was executed 2020: And now, BECA, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement has been enacted, which allows India to feast off America’s satellite ‘eyes’ and geospatial intelligence apparatus straddled across the globe, picking up critical clues to strike hard at enemies

America’s Words Of Assurance On China Are Music To India’s Ears

The American ministers underscored their strong act with even harder words.

Pompeo thundered:

"“Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, (or) transparency.” "

Esper asserted:

" “We stand shoulder to shoulder… (against) increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China.”"

This is music to India’s ears. Which is why the commentariat has begun an unrestrained celebration, almost as if we have vanquished the Chinese forever, as if there is nothing left to fear or do. A chilling counter-reality is getting drowned in this unseemly hoopla…

Also Read: ‘China Doesn’t See Us as Friends’: Patel’s Letter to Nehru in 1950

But, Here’s The Truth...

The truth is that our economy is astonishingly weak today, while China is gaining ever more strength – at this rate, it could soon become SIX times our size. And this is where my lurking discomfort, foreboding has taken over.

Today we are elated because we seem to believe that Uncle Sam will take care of everything. But we have seen this scary movie before. In the 1960s. And while the circumstances today are vastly different from those blighted years, we were forced to learn a tough lesson of survival then, which is perhaps as relevant today.

Rewind To 1962 China War And The Famines That Followed

India’s 1962 border war with China provided the US with an unexpected opportunity to help India without irritating Pakistan. After all, Pakistan President Ayub had repeatedly cited repelling Communism as the main justification for Pakistan’s acquisition of US arms; why would he object to India getting them for the same reason?

President Kennedy went out of his way to assure Ayub that any US arms aid to Delhi would be strictly for India’s ‘immediate needs’ and ‘for use against China only’.

View photos President John F. Kennedy Meets with Mohammad Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan; 11 July 1961. (L – R): Secretary of State Dean Rusk; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson; President Mohammad Ayub Khan; President Kennedy (seated in fabric-covered rocking chair). More

The US was careful to avoid shipping heavier materiel that could be used against Pakistan. By November, with the Chinese dominating, a panicked Prime Minister Nehru put Washington in an even tougher spot by asking Kennedy to supply American air support for India’s forces. Fortunately, China declared a ceasefire and retreated before the Kennedy administration could respond, saving Washington from having to make that decision.

View photos PM Jawaharlal Nehru and President John F. Kennedy participate in arrival ceremonies for Nehru; 6 November 1961. More

Story continues