PM Modi, Johnson Speak on Call After UK Scraps Mandatory 10-Day Quarantine

Four days after United Kingdom lifted mandatory quarantine for Indian travellers fully vaccinated with any UK approved vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday, 11 October, held a telephonic conversation.

The Prime Minister's Office in London in a statement said that the leaders discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel, and communicated their agreement of UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification as a welcome development.

"They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end," the statement read.

Further, both the PM's stressed on the need for concrete action on climate change in view of the upcoming COP26 Summit. The statement read, "He [Boris Johnson] noted that India already lead the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions."

As per the statement, the leader also acknowledged the current situation in Afghanistan, and "agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country."

Later in the Day, Modi took to Twitter to say:

Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Modi and Johnson also welcomed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed by the two leaders in May.

The statement added, "This includes in areas such as trade and defence. The leaders looked forward to the upcoming visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the UK-India strategic partnership."

