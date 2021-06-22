PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 on June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 on June 24 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

The Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry, and AICTE on January 5 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22-24, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

India's domestic market, as well as the global toy market, offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector.

Toycathon 2021 is aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market. (ANI)