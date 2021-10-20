PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport, Over 100 Buddhist Monks To Attend

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 20 October, will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The airport launch comes ahead of the crucial 2022 UP Assembly elections.

"Tomorrow is a special day for our infrastructure and civil aviation sector. The Kushinagar International Airport will be inaugurated, with the inaugural flight landing from Colombo, whose passengers include a group of respected monks. This airport will benefit UP and Bihar," said the prime minister in a tweet on Tuesday.

Tomorrow is a special day for our infrastructure and civil aviation sector. The Kushinagar International Airport will be inaugurated, with the inaugural flight landing from Colombo, whose passengers include a group of respected monks. This airport will benefit UP and Bihar. pic.twitter.com/ZPraanod1o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

The inauguration will be marked by landing of the maiden flight at the airport from Colombo, which will carry a Sri Lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries. This will include 12-member holy relic entourage bringing the Buddha relics for exposition.

More About the Kushinagar Airport

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore.

"It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

The airport will serve the nearby districts of UP and Bihar, and will act as an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Medical College, Other Developmental Projects

Following the inauguration event, Modi will visit the Mahaparinirvana temple and participate in an Abhidhamma Day event. Thereafter, he is expected to lay the foundation stones for various other developmental projects at Kushinagar's Barwa Jangal.

Story continues

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore, communicated his office.

A notable developmental project among these is the Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar, which will have a 500-bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023.

The college will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore.

Also Read: Karnataka Congress Withdraws Tweet Calling PM Modi 'Angootha Chhaap' After Row

. Read more on India by The Quint.PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport, Over 100 Buddhist Monks To AttendAmarinder’s New Party: Had Said All Along, Says Punjab Min; BJP Welcomes Move . Read more on India by The Quint.