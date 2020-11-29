PM Modi greets citizens ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to people on the eve of the birth anniversary first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev.

"Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates everywhere," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"...I feel that I have special blessings of Guru Sahib as I have always been associated with all activities connected to him. And I feel deeply indebted that Guru Sahib accepted my services. Last year, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was historic," he said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

The Prime Minister further talked about Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch where Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev ji stayed during his 'Udasi'.

"The 2001 Earthquake had damaged this Gurudwara. It was the blessing of Guru Sahib that I ensured its renovation. Not only the Gurudwara was repaired but its glory and magnificence were also restored. The restoration of Lakhpat Gurudwara was given the Award of Distinction at 2004 UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the Sikh community for feeding people by organising langars (community lunch) in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

"It was Guru Nanak Dev Ji who started the tradition of langar. We have seen how the Sikh community has continued this tradition of feeding people in the times of coronavirus pandemic," he said. (ANI)