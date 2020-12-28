PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail, says it has empowered small, marginal farmers

ANI
·5 min read
PM Modi speaking after flagging off 100th Kisan Rail on Monday [Photo/ANI]
PM Modi speaking after flagging off 100th Kisan Rail on Monday [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that more than 80 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country have been empowered with Kisan Rail as the minimum quantity to be sent has not been fixed and a farmer can send even 50-100 kg parcel.

The Prime Minister, who flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal today via video conferencing, said recent reforms in agriculture will lead to expansion of agribusiness and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperative groups will be the biggest beneficiaries.

He said private investment in agriculture will support the government's effort to help these groups.

The Prime Minister noted that he had read somewhere that the smallest railway consignment that has been delivered by Kisan Rail is a three kg packet of pomegranates and a farmer had also sent 17 dozen eggs through Kisan Rail.

"The country's 80 per cent or more small and marginal farmers have got a lot of strength due to Kisan Rail. This is because there is no minimum cap on loading the farm produce through these trains. If a small farmer also wants to send 50-100 kg of farm produce, he can do so through Kisan Rail," PM Modi.

He said the first Farm Rail started in August and farmers in all parts of the country are being connected through it.

PM Modi said Kisan Rail flagged off today will provide access to the markets of Maharashtra to the produce of farmers of West Bengal.

"In the face of the corona challenge, the Kisan Rail network has reached the figure of 100 today. Today the 100th Kisan Rail began its journey from Maharashtra's Sangola to West Bengal's Shalimar. In one way, the reach of West Bengal's farmers, fishermen and animal keepers will be extended to Maharashtra's big markets like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The people of Maharashtra have got a cheap way to connect with the markets of West Bengal," he said.

"The railways which connected the entire country is also connecting the agricultural markets. The Kisan Rail service is a big step towards raising the income of farmers of the country. The farming system will see a change. The cold supply chain will also be boosted," he added.

The Prime Minister said lack of adequate cold storage facilities have affected farmers. "Our government is focusing on increasing the facilities for cold storage for farm produce."

He said that Kisan Rail and Krishi Udan (agriculture flights) will bolster the incomes of farmers across the country.

"Our policy is clear in terms of providing better and bigger markets to small farmers at cheap prices. We had announced the important schemes in budget regarding this policy - Kisan Rail and Krishi-Udan. We are delivering on our promises on the ground. Kisan Rail was weekly in the beginning. Now due to increased demand the trains are being run on a tri-weekly basis. It is clear what the farmers of the country want."

He said the work is being done in service of the farmers and it is evident that they are ready to conquer new frontiers.

"Kisan Rail and Krishi Udan schemes are facilitating the farmers to sell their produce in other states. The farmers of the north-east are reaping the benefits of Krishi Udan. On the basis of these solid preparations, we have headed towards historical farm reforms," he added.

He said Kisan Rail will help reduce expenses of farmer and they will get access to markets where there is a demand for their produce and cited an example of how tomato farmers have benefited.

PM Modi also said that railways is a cheaper mode of transporting farm produce.

"Kisan Rail is moving cold storage as well. Perishable food items like fruits, fish or milk are being transported through these trains. Earlier, these produce used to be transported by road which was costlier. Whether it be the crop grower or consumer, it used to be costlier for both," he said.

"The train that left from Maharashtra to West Bengal is transporting food items like pomegranates, grapes, oranges and custard apples. This train will reach within the next 40 hours to its destination. The transportation through roads takes longer," he said, adding that farmers of West Benal will also benefit.

He also referred to the subsidy in the transportation of fruits and vegetables and said cash crops and nutritious farm produce will get a boost due to Kisan Rail.

"To boost employment in rural areas, new facilities and new solutions are very important. With this objective in mind, farm reforms are being initiated in the country," he added.

He said the experts related to agriculture are working on integrating new technologies in agriculture. "Perishable cargo centres are being formed near the railway stations in the country. The farmers can store their produce there."

The Prime Minister said that under PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, mega food parks, cold chain infrastructure, agro-processing clusters, processing units numbering around 6,500 have been approved.

"Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Rs 10,000 crores have been sanctioned for micro-food processing units."

PM Modi stressed on the cooperation of youth and women self-help groups for the farm reforms to be effective.

"The farm reforms is based on the cooperation of the farmers. The biggest strength of the farm reforms is the participation of the youth of villages. Whether it be Farm Producer Organisations, women's self-help groups they are being given priority. The new farm reforms will benefit the youth and women of the villages. The private investment in farm reforms will aid the government's efforts to bolster farmers and agriculture," he said.

He said the government has been giving focus to storage-linked infrastructure and processing industries associated with value addition in farming products. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Padres reportedly acquire Blake Snell from Rays in blockbuster trade

    The San Diego Padres reportedly acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was last seen being pulled from World Series Game 6.

  • Canada ekes one by Slovakia to improve to 2-0 at the world juniors

    Canada lacked the explosiveness it showed in the tournament opener, but improved to 2-0 at the 2021 world juniors with a 3-1 win over Slovakia.

  • Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created a picturesque atmosphere as they connected for three touchdown passes on a snow-covered Lambeau Field.The Green Bay Packers teammates would love the opportunity to produce plenty of similar scenes next month by staying home throughout the NFC playoffs.Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night.“It’s tough to play in the cold,” said Rodgers, who went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with an interception. “It’s tough to play at Lambeau. I think we proved that tonight.”Playing in the cold at Green Bay is tough for road teams, anyway. The Packers showed they can thrive on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.This game showcased why the Packers want to make sure the playoffs go through Lambeau after losing on the road in three of the last six NFC championship games. With snow falling throughout the first half and continuing to cover much of the field the rest of the game, Green Bay moved the ball at will all night.“People definitely don't want to play in the cold,” Adams said. “It's tough, man. It's tough. It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll. I think that team (Tennessee) is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do.”Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, had run for just 115 yards all season during a rookie year in which he spent over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.Adams’ three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers' single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.The Packers' defence also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he'd run for at least 100 yards.Green Bay pulled ahead 19-0 when Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of their first three possessions. Mason Crosby missed an extra-point attempt after the first touchdown and the Packers failed on a two-point conversion attempt after the second one.Adams capped Green Bay’s first drive by catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage, slipping out of Adoree Jackson’s grasp and diving into the right corner of the end zone.Green Bay's second series resulted in Equanimeous St. Brown’s first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass.After Darnell Savage picked off Tannehill's pass to give the Packers the ball in Green Bay territory, Adams beat Jackson again on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.“I don’t think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "(It's) just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent.”Tennessee got back in the game by scoring two touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute span midway through the gameTannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 43 seconds left in the second quarter made it 19-7. On the opening series of the second half, Tannehill faked a handoff and raced 45 yards untouched to cut Tennessee’s lead to 19-14.The Packers then capitalized on good fortune.Aaron Jones bounced off someone around the line of scrimmage and then raced down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain that set up Rodgers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers snapped the ball just after a replay showed Jones stepped out of bounds during that run and gained well over 30 yards afterward.“By the time the ball was snapped, that was the first view that we got as it was coming down," Vrabel said. "That was unfortunate. I wish we’d been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.”INJURY REPORTThe Packers played without running back Jamaal Williams due to an injured quadriceps. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered a knee injury.UP NEXTThe Titans are at Houston.The Packers are at Chicago.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Kansas City is beatable after all, even as AFC's No. 1 seed

    The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.

  • Mavericks hand Clippers worst loss in franchise history behind an NBA-record 50-point first-half margin

    No, the score isn't a typo.

  • Cowboys stay alive in wide-open NFC East race with win over Eagles

    Three teams remain in the NFC East race with one week to go.

  • Roger Federer will skip Australian Open while continuing rehab from knee surgeries

    Rafael Nadal could overtake Federer for most all-time men's Grand Slams titles at the rescheduled tournament.

  • Senators acquire Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette as Lightning become cap compliant

    Ottawa gets a pair of NHL-caliber players, while Tampa Bay sneaks under the cap for the upcoming NHL season.

  • Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out week-to-week with dislocated wrist

    “It’s only right that I hurt my wrist in 2020.”

  • Report: Rams quarterback Jared Goff broke his thumb against Seahawks

    The Rams don't know if Goff can play next week against the Cardinals in their regular season finale.

  • Justin Herbert breaks NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie

    Justin Herbert has staked his turf in the NFL history book.

  • AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

    Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town. The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return. The Athletic was first to report the players headed from San Diego to Tampa Bay if the trade is finalized. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings. Snell went 2-2 in the American League playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favour of reliever Nick Anderson after throwing only 73 pitches in 5 1/3 dominant innings — a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t reflect on it,” Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award. “That decision was not reflective of my confidence in Blake. It was very reflective of my confidence in Nick, and that’s (what) I felt was, at the moment, the best chance for us to win the game.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023. The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. With a young and talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego is set to tap into that prospect depth to land Snell. He would become the latest accomplished starter traded in recent years by the thrifty Rays, a list that includes David Price, James Shields and Chris Archer. It also would mark the third swap between the teams since last December, when the Rays sent Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth to San Diego for Hunter Renfroe, minor leaguer Xavier Edwards and a player to be named that became minor leaguer Esteban Quiroz. Then in February, the Padres shipped Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer to Tampa Bay for Emilio Pagan. Snell is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA in 108 major league starts over five seasons. He has 648 strikeouts in 556 innings. In the post-season, he is 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings. Snell raised eyebrows in May and took heat for comments he made on a social gaming site that he would sit out the coronavirus-delayed season if his $7 million salary were cut too much. ``I’m not playing unless I get mine,” he said. ``I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine.” Tampa Bay's rotation already took a significant hit this off-season with the departure of veteran right-hander Charlie Morton. The team declined to pick up his $15 million option and the two-time All-Star signed with Atlanta as a free agent. ___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League targeting big cities for possible expansion

    Richard Petko went from rebuilding a town to starting a professional basketball league and somehow it seems like a natural progression.  The Canadian real estate developer and his business partner, Michael Skrtich, were renovating store fronts and constructing an apartment complex as part of a facade improvement incentive program in Thorold, Ont., when they also saw an opportunity to bring a sports team to nearby St. Catharines. From 2015-18, the Niagara River Lions operated out of the Meridian Centre as a member of the National Basketball League of Canada. Petko, 49, eventually grew frustrated with what he viewed as a poor business model and decided to branch out on his own to form the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The CEBL head office is part of the new look in Thorold and has established a presence in the community as opposed to being "cocooned off in some ivory tower somewhere" such as downtown Toronto, Petko said. Petko and CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale — a former CFL player — instituted six teams for the inaugural season in 2019: Fraser Valley, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Guelph, Hamilton and the River Lions, who Petko brought to the CEBL after his three-year commitment to the NBL-C expired. The Ottawa BlackJacks were added ahead of the 2020 campaign, which ultimately became a tournament played without fans at the Meridian Centre.  The CEBL has made it known they would like to expand further and are now keen to enter more big markets. "There was always that kind of idea you could have a league in junior hockey league cities," Petko said. "I don't think that can work. To be big-time, to get good players, to get proper media you have to be basically where the CFL is, at least at a minimum." To that effect, Petko suggests that locations such as Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Quebec City would be ideal. However, he emphasizes that they want to partner with groups with sports and entertainment experience and all the infrastructure in place to run a team. "Those are the best partners to have. Not just some rich person or five people that want to do it as a fun thing to do," Petko said. "I've come from that when it comes to the NBL-C and I've seen that it doesn't work. "It took three or four years of running the River Lions to learn how to run a basketball team and we don't have the time and we don't need to go through that  — starting something and to have an owner learn for three or four years when there are groups out there ready to run." WATCH | Stingers crowned Summer Series champions: This past summer, the league was forced to pivot from the format of a season that spans from May to August, played in front of spectators in its regional markets. Instead, the Summer Series featured 26 games over a two-week period, with some of those contests appearing nationally on CBC television. The league is hoping to return to its regional model next season. A schedule is expected to be released early in the new year, but likely without any additional teams as Petko says groups are "kicking our tires" and waiting a year to see how things play out post-pandemic. 'This isn't a charitable organization' Whille the league is approaching a break-even point, Petko is direct in stating what he set out to achieve. "If money isn't made, this league will end up in the dustbin of history," he said. "This isn't a charitable organization, this isn't something that [I'm] going to throw a few million a year into a bucket just so there can be a professional league in Canada for the next 20, 30 years.  "It has to become part of the sports culture and that doesn't happen unless you make money. It's what came first, the chicken or the egg. I guess in this case, the league came before the profits but without profits, there will be no league." Following what was widely regarded as a successful tournament, the league remained in the news cycle with the hiring of former Canadian national team members Jevohn Shepherd and Andy Rautins as general manager and assistant general manager, respectively, by the Ottawa franchise. Shepherd and Rautins, both 34, were each looking for an opportunity to transition from their professional playing days, something Morreale can relate to. "When I look at Andy or Jevohn, it's funny because it somewhat mirrors my personal experience which was playing professional sports until I was 36 and then wondering what the heck am I going to do next," said Morreale, now 49. "My opportunity came with the [CFL] players' association within a month or two of retiring and that led me on my path to where I am now. "So part of [our] developmental process is getting people who are willing and able to work hard, have passion, that understand what the CEBL is all about, that put aside their selfish ways and then selflessly do their part to help grow the sport." New chapter This time last year, Rautins was preparing to embark on one of the best opportunities of his career. A star at Syracuse University and drafted by the New York Knicks in 2010, the shooting guard would likely still be draining three pointers for Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos if it weren't for the abrupt end to the season and what he described as dangerous conditions as teams continue to travel around Europe on commercial flights.  "It was a short-lived experience, but I think ultimately the league made the right decisions. The cases were starting to get a little bit out of control at that point," said Rautins, who returned home three days after the EuroLeague pressed the pause button in March. Though he hasn't ruled out a return to the court, Rautins now turns his attention to the city where he put down his roots with the national team more than a decade ago. "The fact that it was Ottawa, the [team] president, and that I have the opportunity to work with Jevohn is a no-brainer for me," said Rautins. "It's going to be a special thing that we're going to try to build in Ottawa."

  • Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Highlights from a high-scoring Championship Weekend

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon wrap up the 2020 fantasy football season on the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Best of 2020: Yahoo Sports Boxing Awards

    In a year unlike any other in recent memory, the 2020 Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Year in boxing is a man unlike any other.

  • Best of 2020: Yahoo Sports MMA Awards

    Almost out of nowhere, Jan Blachowicz is the Yahoo Sports MMA Fighter of the Year.

  • Week 16 NFL Recap: With one week left, did Aaron Rodgers just take the lead in MVP race?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every Week 16 game including a decisive Green Bay victory and a Pittsburgh win that staved off a potential four-game losing streak.

  • On Football: Playoff picture clears up -- and muddles, too

    If they're singing anything in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Seattle, it could be “I Can See Clearly Now.” All three took some big steps Sunday.As for the appropriate song in the AFC South and NFC East, try “Purple Haze.” Or “Land Of Confusion.”The post-season picture came into focus in some places and got more muddled elsewhere. The folks at NFL headquarters must love having such big-time quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees already in the field. And they must be thrilled that at least 10 Week 17 matchups will have some playoff significance.“Cherish these moments,” linebacker K.J. Wright, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, told teammates in the locker room after a 20-9 victory over the Rams. “It’s been a while since we’ve been NFC West champs. And this team, especially our brotherhood, our togetherness, brought us to this moment.”At this moment, here's how things stand — and what might be ahead on the first Sunday of 2021.AFC EASTBuffalo (11-3), which takes on struggling New England on Monday night, owns the division crown and will get the No. 2 seed behind Kansas City by winning out.Miami (10-5), with one of the most impressive two-season turnarounds in recent memory, gets a wild-card berth by winning at the Bills next weekend — a huge challenge. But the Dolphins have met lots of challenges this year.“I think we have a special team," Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after engineering a last-minute drive to beat Las Vegas on Saturday night. ”I think this team all year long has fought."AFC NORTHPittsburgh (12-3) broke a three-game slide with a monstrous second half to beat Indianapolis. That gave the Steelers the division title.“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes and sometimes it was very subtle,” coach Mike Tomlin said.The grapes are tasting pretty sweet for Baltimore and rancid for Cleveland.The Ravens (10-5) won a fourth consecutive game, beating the Giants, and will head to the post-season with a victory over Cincinnati. The Browns, trying to end the NFL's longest playoff absence — last appearance 2002 — were severely short-handed by COVID-19 issues and fell to the Jets. They'll need to defeat the archrival Steelers, and wouldn't Pittsburgh enjoy keeping that drought going?AFC SOUTHIndianapolis' collapse at Pittsburgh spiraled the Colts (10-5) out of a playoff spot. To get back in as a wild card, they must take care of inept Jacksonville (1-14, whose win was opening day against Indy) and have either Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami lose. Or if Tennessee (10-5 after a loss at Green Bay) loses at woeful Houston next Sunday and the Colts win, they get the division crown and the Titans likely will be out. Or not.AFC WESTAll Kansas City (14-1), despite a tight win over weak Atlanta on Sunday. The reigning league champions own the AFC's only post-season bye.“If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it’s a good thing for the teams trying to make a championship run,” Mahomes said. “But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win a football game whenever we get there.”NFC WESTAll Seattle's, and the Seahawks (11-4) have a shot at the conference bye.With their loss at Seattle, the Rams (9-6) need a home victory against Arizona (8-7) to ensure a wild card. A loss would lift the Cardinals in and, if Chicago beats Green Bay, give the Bears a berth, too, sending LA packing.NFC NORTHAll Green Bay's, as will be the NFC bye with a win at Soldier Field next Sunday. The Packers (12-3) need to avoid a three-way tie with Seattle and New Orleans at 12-4, which would give the bye to the Saints.Chicago has gone from 5-1 to 5-7 to 8-7. A victory and the Bears are playoffs-bound.NFC SOUTHAll settled, with New Orleans (11-4) on top and Tampa Bay, with that 43-year-old newcomer quarterback — a guy named Brady — guaranteed a wild card at 10-5.NFC EASTAll unsettled — except for Philadelphia (4-10-1), which saw its chances disappear by losing at Dallas (6-9). Pay attention for this one:A Washington victory at Philly on Sunday night gives Ron Rivera's team the division at 7-9 no matter what the Cowboys do at the Giants (5-10) in the afternoon. Washington swept Dallas this season.However, an Eagles win then means whoever emerges from the Cowboys-Giants matchup at the Meadowlands — barring a tie — heads to the playoffs.Yes, a team with a losing record will join the Super Bowl chase, and will host a playoff game on the second weekend of January.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Kuzma leads AD-less Lakers' 127-91 thrashing of Timberwolves

    LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points in the first half while starting in Anthony Davis' place, and LeBron James added 18 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.Star big men Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns sat out. Davis has a bruised calf that isn't expected to be a long-term problem, while Minnesota's Towns has a more serious dislocated left wrist.Kuzma had a phenomenal opening half in his first start since agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the NBA champions. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers to open the scoring in a wire-to-wire win for Los Angeles, which led by 20 in the first quarter and 36 in the third.Lakers coach Frank Vogel believes Kuzma's overall game evolved last season when he moved into a supporting role with Davis' arrival.“It’s not really about scoring,” Kuzma said. “I just try to impact the game and take shots when I have them, and that’s made me a better player. ... I just try to seize the moment. In a season like this, playing back-to-backs, the coach and the organization being conservative with LeBron and AD allows me to have those nights when I can show what I work on every day.”Marc Gasol had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes for the Lakers, who spaced the floor and moved the ball superbly with 32 assists.“Marc sees the game very similar to how I see it,” James said. “We’ve got guys that can make the right play, make the right pass. You saw some unbelievable passes tonight from Kuz, from (Alex Caruso). The list goes on and on. Nobody should ever feel pressured to take a bad shot because we can always move the ball.”No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards had 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the Timberwolves' first loss of the season. Minnesota missed its first 12 3-point attempts while falling behind by 23 early in the second quarter.“I thought we didn't play our brand of basketball at all,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “There were a lot of things I didn’t like tonight, so we’ll dive into the film. We’ve got a good locker room there. We’ve got guys who want to do the right thing. They feel the same way, I’m sure.”TIP-INSTimberwolves: Jaden McDaniels scored his first NBA points on a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. ... Josh Okogie went to the locker room in the second quarter. The team said it was cramping. ... Towns was examined Sunday in Los Angeles. He won't require surgery, but will be evaluated weekly.Lakers: James rolled his left ankle in the first half for the second time in a week, but stayed in the game. He is questionable for Monday. ... Caruso strained a hand muscle.LBJ'S DIGITSJames tied Kevin Garnett for fourth place in NBA history by scoring at least 10 points for the 1,260th time.UP NEXTTimberwolves: At Clippers on Tuesday.Lakers: Host Portland on Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Week 16 Fantasy Football Wrap: Titans @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Packers vs. Titans from Week 16.