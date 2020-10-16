PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. @Naveen_Odisha," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Patnaik on his birthday. "Warm birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen ji. May almighty bless him with long and healthy life," Shah tweeted.

Patnaik, who turned 74 today, also took to Twitter to thank the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and others for their wishes on his birthday.

Notably, Patnaik had yesterday decided not to celebrate his birthday this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his supporters and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers to help the needy and donate plasma on the occassion instead. (ANI)