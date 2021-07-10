PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he is an outstanding parliamentarian and administrator.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague Shri @rajnathsingh Ji on his birthday. He is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom. He is an outstanding Parliamentarian and administrator. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of our nation."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also greeted Rajnath Singh on his birthday. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Happy Birthday to Shri Rajnath Singh. I pray that you stay strong, healthy and live long."

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister.

In a tweet, Nadda wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon. Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, known for his amiable nature and strong connect with party workers. Your immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation and organisational skills are inspiring. I pray for your good health and long life."

Newly appointed Union Minister of Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw also tweeted: "Wishing the very best to Shri @rajnathsingh ji, Hon'ble Minister of Defence on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath always bless him with good health, happiness, and success."

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to senior cabinet colleague, Defence Minister Sh @rajnathsingh ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the nation."

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 70 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet. (ANI)