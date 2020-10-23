PM Modi enquires about COVID positive Sushil Modi's health

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about the health of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister advised him to follow medical advice given by doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

"PM telephoned and enquired about my health and adviced to go by medical advice of AIIMS Doctors. #BiharElections2020," Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

The BJP leader is undergoing treatment at AIIMS "for better monitoring". He informed that all his parameters are normal and he will be back soon for the Bihar Assembly polls' campaigning.

"Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters are perfectly normal. Started with mild temperature. No temperature for the last two days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning," Sushil Modi had said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday addressed three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar.

He is scheduled to address 12 rallies during campaign for Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). (ANI)