PM Modi emphasises on importance of skill development

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasised on importance of skills, says Lord Vishwakarma symbol of creative power.

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Emphasising the importance of skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, on Sunday said that Lord Vishwakarma is a symbol of creative power which leads to development and innovation in the world.

Addressing his 80th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he further stated that the country's sages and seers have emphasised on skill for thousands of years and have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of our lives.

Addressing the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, in the next few days 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' will also be celebrated. Here, Bhagwan Vishwakarma is considered as a symbol of the creative power behind the genesis of the world. Whoever through their skill builds an object..innovates... whether it is sewing-embroidery, software or satellite, all this is a manifestation of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Even though skill is being recognized in a new way in the world today, our sages and seers have emphasized on skill and scale for thousands of years. They have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of our lives."

He said, "Our Vedas have also dedicated many sooktas to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Whichever great creations are there, whatever new and big works have been done, our scriptures ascribe them to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. It is in a way a symbol of the thought that whatever development and innovation is happening in the world happens only through skills. This is the very sentiment behind the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Vishwakarma and his worship. And this has been quoted in our scriptures."

Stating that life without skilled people is immeasurable, PM Modi said that individuals known for their skills including an ironsmith, a potter, a carpenter, an electrician, a house painter, a sanitation worker, or someone who repairs mobiles, laptops, all of them are an incarnation of Lord Vishwakarma.

"The one who takes all efforts in the process of creating and building is a Vishwakarma. In the view of our scriptures, all the skilled, talented people around us engaged in the process of creation and building are the legacy of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Our lives without such individuals would be unfathomable. Think about it, if there is some problem with electricity in your house and you cannot find an electrician, how will it be? You will have to face a big hurdle! Our life goes on because of many such skilled people. Look around yourself; be it an ironsmith, a potter, a carpenter, an electrician, a house painter, a sanitation worker, or someone who repairs mobiles, laptops. All of them are known only because of their skill. In modern form, all of them are also Vishwakarma," he added.

"But friends, there is another aspect to it and it also sometimes causes concern. The situation in our country where culture, tradition, thinking, skill, manpower have been interlinked with Bhagwan Vishwakarma and how it has changed.... once upon a time, Kaushalya, our innate skills had a huge impact on our family life, social life and life of the nation. But during the long period of slavery and subjugation, the feeling that gave such respect to skill gradually faded into oblivion. The thinking became such that skill-based tasks were considered inferior. And now see, today, the whole world is emphasizing the most on the skill," said the Prime Minister.

Stating that there is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today, PM Modi said that skills are forging multiple paths of progress. He further said that the spirit behind Vishwakarma Puja is understanding the importance of skills and respecting those with a skill-set.

"The worship of Bhagwan Vishwakarma is also not to be completed only with formalities. We have to respect the talent, we have to work hard to be skilled. We should be proud to be skilled. When we do something new, innovate something, create something that will benefit society, make people's life easier, then our Vishwakarma Puja will be meaningful. There is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today. Skills are forging multiple paths of progress. Come, this time let us take a pledge to follow the message of Bhagwan Vishwakarma along with faith in his worship. The spirit of our worship should be such that we understand the importance of skill, and also give full respect to skilled people, no matter what work they do," added the Prime Minister. (ANI)